GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $1,064,175.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 111,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in GMS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55. GMS has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $53.85.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

