Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.15. 30,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,173. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.89 and a beta of 1.13. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,582 shares of company stock worth $214,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.