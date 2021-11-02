Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,291,810 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,355,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,291,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.89% of QUALCOMM worth $3,052,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $134.90. The company had a trading volume of 149,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,590,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

