Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,776 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $445,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Amundi acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $893,779,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after purchasing an additional 451,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $637.84. 21,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $582.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.26. The firm has a market cap of $250.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $638.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

