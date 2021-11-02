Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.54. 24,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

