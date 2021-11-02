Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS PVCT remained flat at $$0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,543. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $22.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.60.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
