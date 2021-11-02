Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS PVCT remained flat at $$0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,543. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $22.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.