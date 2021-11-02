Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Expands By 22.5%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 559,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of SoftBank Group stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. 857,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.32. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 81.85% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.