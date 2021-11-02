Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 6,705,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.8 days.
OTCMKTS RYDAF traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,671. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.
