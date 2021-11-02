Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 6,705,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.8 days.

OTCMKTS RYDAF traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,671. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

