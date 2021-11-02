Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,005,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 709,428 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,759,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.28. 38,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,048. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $224.05 and a twelve month high of $324.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.47.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

