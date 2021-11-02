Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of CSR stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $99.56. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $108.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

