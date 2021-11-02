Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.100-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.11 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.20 billion.

LII traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.28. 4,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.94 and its 200 day moving average is $327.99. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.50.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

