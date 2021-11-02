ImageCash (IMGC) Price Reaches $0.0019

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. ImageCash has a market cap of $10,148.80 and $18.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00081900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00101692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,429.65 or 1.00052537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.44 or 0.07029494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002826 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.