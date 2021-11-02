Sportcash One Hits 1-Day Volume of $54,726.00 (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $358,662.77 and $54,726.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sportcash One has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00081900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00101692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,429.65 or 1.00052537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.44 or 0.07029494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

