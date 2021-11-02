$6.02 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to announce sales of $6.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $6.24 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $3.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $23.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,176. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $282.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.33.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

