W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce $116.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $122.60 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $72.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $520.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $542.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $618.35 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $643.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,086. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $589.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

