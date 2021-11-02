$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Catalent stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.03. 25,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $87.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $490,819.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Catalent by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

