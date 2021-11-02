Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,239 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $203,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 127.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 857.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 177,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 43,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,226. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

