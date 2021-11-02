Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 58,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

