Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intevac had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.96. Intevac has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intevac stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Intevac worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

