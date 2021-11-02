Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, Zacks reports.
Shares of CARE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
CARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.
