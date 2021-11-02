The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MOS traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. 424,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

