Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $252.01

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $252.01 and last traded at $252.01, with a volume of 28682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.03.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

