Mothercare (LON:MTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.27

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.27 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.09 ($0.25), with a volume of 112961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.98 ($0.25).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £107.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.64.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

