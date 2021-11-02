Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in October

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 413,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.6 days.

MSBHF stock remained flat at $$31.55 on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.37.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

