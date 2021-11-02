Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Decreases By 33.6%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

PAFRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PAFRF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.