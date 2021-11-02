Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NHNKY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.06 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.