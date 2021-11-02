Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman Sells 15,565 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $404,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,257. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $357.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 233,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,852,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

