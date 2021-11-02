ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Director Acquires $16,320.00 in Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $16,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ESSA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,606. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

