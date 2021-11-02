JulSwap Trading Down 4.3% This Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $14.29 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00081638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00075635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00101433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,630.78 or 1.00290755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,449.58 or 0.07013135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002839 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,183,010 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

