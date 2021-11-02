Julia Goh Purchases 10,000 Shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Stock

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) insider Julia Goh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £59,200 ($77,345.18).
SDP remained flat at $GBX 590 ($7.71) on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 175,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,476. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 534 ($6.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 686.32 ($8.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £972.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 588.10.
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile
