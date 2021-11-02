Julia Goh Purchases 10,000 Shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Stock

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) insider Julia Goh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £59,200 ($77,345.18).

SDP remained flat at $GBX 590 ($7.71) on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 175,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,476. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 534 ($6.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 686.32 ($8.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £972.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 588.10.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

