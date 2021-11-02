Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.64

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.64 and last traded at $71.64, with a volume of 3754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.