Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 443,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,103,675 shares.The stock last traded at $27.00 and had previously closed at $28.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,041 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

