Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 443,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,103,675 shares.The stock last traded at $27.00 and had previously closed at $28.53.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,041 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
