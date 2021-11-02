EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.10

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 4001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

