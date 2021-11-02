MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report $335.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.20 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

MGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,757. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $30,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

