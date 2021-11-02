$7.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post $7.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.67 billion and the lowest is $7.65 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $31.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.07 billion to $32.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.17 billion to $37.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Shares of MU traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.11. 460,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,520,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

