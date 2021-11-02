First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.63.

Shares of FM stock traded down C$1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$28.03. 667,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.99. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$14.36 and a one year high of C$35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

