American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Given a C$1.70 Price Target by Alliance Global Partners Analysts

American Manganese (CVE:AMY) received a C$1.70 target price from analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE AMY traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 294,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,080. American Manganese has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.75 million and a P/E ratio of -94.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.07.

American Manganese Company Profile

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

