American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Given a C$1.70 Price Target by Alliance Global Partners Analysts

American Manganese (CVE:AMY) received a C$1.70 target price from analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CVE AMY traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 294,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,080. American Manganese has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.75 million and a P/E ratio of -94.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.07.
American Manganese Company Profile
Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.