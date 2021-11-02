Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRU. Desjardins increased their price target on Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.90.

Shares of TSE:MRU traded up C$0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$63.32. The company had a trading volume of 101,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,692. The stock has a market cap of C$15.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$66.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

