Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $593,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,347 shares of company stock worth $62,395,567. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $31.48 on Tuesday, hitting $1,177.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,621,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $810.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $710.56. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,209.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

