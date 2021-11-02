Pacitti Group Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $197,167,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $368.46. 32,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The company has a market cap of $388.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

