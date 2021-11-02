Pacific Center for Financial Services Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AT&T by 10,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 681,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 438,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,291,473. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

