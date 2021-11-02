Accuvest Global Advisors Has $355,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $533.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $346.66 and a fifty-two week high of $536.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

