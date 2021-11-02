Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $686,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.62. 279,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,907,633. The company has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

