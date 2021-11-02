Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,137,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

LLY stock traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.56. The stock had a trading volume of 47,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.99 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 261,832 shares of company stock valued at $69,306,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

