Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $181.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMLR. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $149.76. 58,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $159,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $672,100 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $1,380,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

