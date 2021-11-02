Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Issues Earnings Results

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

CHT traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,852. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.551 dividend. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.