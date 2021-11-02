American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.09. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.07.

Get American States Water alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWR. Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.