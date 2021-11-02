Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. 173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

