Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 861,499 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up about 16.2% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Liberty Broadband worth $809,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.