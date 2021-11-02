loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 16,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

In related news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

