loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 16,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
